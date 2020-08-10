Karen Ann Lanning, 71, passed away at 3:55 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 in Delaware County, IN.
She was born in Hartford City on March 15, 1949 the daughter of Von J. Ratliff and Leona Pearl (Dugan) Ratliff.
Karen will be cremated and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Please utilize the Keplinger website www.keplinger funeralhome.com or the Keplinger Facebook page to send condolences to the family.
