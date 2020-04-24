Kara Eugene “Bud” Anders, 96, of Huntington, died April 22, 2020.
Private family services will be held at Bailey-Love Mortuary in Huntington with the Rev. Raymond Scribner officiating and burial following in Clear Creek Cemetery in Huntington County.
Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Bud was born on April 17, 1924 in Huntington County, the son of Kara C. and Viola E. (Smith) Anders.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Kara Eugene "Bud" Anders.
