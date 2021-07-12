Kalem Ronald Isaac, 34, Upland, passed away at 7:06 pm on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Huntington on Monday, February 2, 1987, to Truby Gene and Drucilla (Bonowitz) Isaac. He worked at Hardee’s restaurant.
Kalem is survived by three brothers, Donald (Cassandra) Isaac of Upland, Jimmy Cordill of Upland, and Truby (Virginia) Isaac of Thorntown; two nieces, Mikayla Baker and Brooky Isaac; and four nephews, Keagan Isaac, Philip Isaac, Christopher Isaac, and Dustin Isaac.
