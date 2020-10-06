Justus Wayne Cook, 6 years old. Justus unexpectedly gained his wings in an automobile accident on October 2, 2020 along with his sister and best friend, Raelynn Michelle.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
A service to celebrate her life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 with Pastor Rick Monroe officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Preferred memorials: To the Family for Funeral Expenses
