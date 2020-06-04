On Monday, June 1, 2020, June Marie Case, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed from this life into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father.
June was born August 21, 1938 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to John “Jack” L Case and Alice Dawn (Ross) Case.
A celebration of life will be held for June at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to one of her favorite charities.
Christ’s Haven Children’s Home, The Hills Church, 6300 NE Loop 820 N, Richland Hills, TX 76180.
