June Eilene Thompson, 98, died at Goshen Greencroft Healthcare on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She has been in ill health for several years. June is preceded in death by her husband, Donn and their son Michael.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1921 in Elkhart to Ruby E. (Butler) and Howard D. Burt. She graduated from Goshen High School in 1939 and married Donald E.L. Thompson the same year at St. James Episcopal Church in Goshen. She became a member of the Episcopal Church after marrying Donn and was very active at St. John the Evangelist in Elkhart and later at Gethsemane Episcopal Church in Marion, Indiana including being Alter Guild Directress in Marion for over 12 years. June was a Life Member of the confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament. She volunteered at Elkhart General Hospital, played in two bridge clubs, was a gourmet cook, and traveled all over including Europe, Alaska, Panama Canal, and every state in the USA and all the Canadian Provinces.
After 40 years of living in Marion, she moved back to Elkhart in Sept. of 2000 to help her daughter, Sharon. June became involved in the Frontier Club and Friendly Pioneers and made many friends. June and Sharon moved to Goshen Greencroft in 2015.
June is survived by her daughter, Sharon Pedler of Goshen; grandchildren, Stephaney Nay of Middlebury, Elizabeth Kattau of Middlebury, Matthew (Karla) Thompson of Texas, Nathan (Jen) Thompson of South Bend, Nicole (Austin) Young of Mishawaka, and Abbie Thompson of Elkhart; and 9 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior from 10 – 11 a.m., at St. John of the Cross Episcopal Church, 601 E. Vistula St. Bristol, IN 46507. A graveside service will take place at West Goshen Cemetery, where June will be laid to rest with her husband, Donn, at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to St. John of the Cross Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 433, Bristol, IN 46507. Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart, is in care of arrangements.
