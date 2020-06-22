June Darst Jones, 95, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Morrison Woods Assisted Living in Muncie, Indiana.
She was born in Hartford City on September 28, 1924 the daughter of James J. Darst and Ruth M. (Wilson) Darst.
Memorial contributions may be sent in memory of June Jones to Hartford City Rotary Club or Grace United Methodist Church.
A public graveside service will be held at Hartford City Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneral home.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook page to send online condolences to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.