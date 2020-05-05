June Ann died at her home with her sons at her side on Friday May 1, 2020 in her 88th year.
She was the beloved wife of the late Bernie Oyler; much loved mother of Rob (Terri) and Ron; cherished grandmother of Kathryn (Sam), Christine, and Robert; and beloved Aunt of Ricki (Nikki) Swain, Tommy (Teresa) Swain. June will be best remembered for her love of life, a life well lived, and the unconditional love she shared with family and friends.
June was born in Marion to the late Alfred and Icil Hughes and lived in the Grant County area her entire life. She graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1950, attended Ball State University, and was a lifelong member of Union Chapel Baptist Church. She retired in 1996 after a total of 37 years of service for two doctors’ practices, Dr. James Paxton Powell and Dr. Edward Buhr.
She is preceded in death by her brother and sister, Dr. Bradley Hughes and Brenda (Hughes) Swain, and beloved nephews Howie and Matthew Swain.
Graveside services will be held at Grant Memorial Park with Reverend Ward Turner officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date and time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Services, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Online condolences can be made at www.nswcares.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.