Julie Ann Glancy, 58, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Our funeral home is recommending everyone visiting our facility follow the CDC regulations concerning Covid-19. Mask are not required but recommended.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Services, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348
