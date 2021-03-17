Julie A Zimmerman, 51, Jonesboro, passed away at 11:46 am on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Saturday, November 29, 1969, to Edward Zimmerman and Debbie (Six) Armfield.
Julie graduated from Mississinewa and worked almost 10 years for Handy Andy and also for the Women's Shelter in Kokomo, IN. She was a wonderful person and a beautiful soul. She loved her animals, especially, Pixie, Raven and Koko.
