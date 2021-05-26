Julia H. Jekel, 100, Marion, passed away at 10:30 pm on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Wyndmoor of Marion. She was born in Bannister, Michigan, on Sunday, September 26, 1920, to Steve and Mary (Smur) Zigray . She married Fred Jekel, Jr. and he preceded her in death.
She worked as a salesperson for Resnecks, where she retired. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Paul Rosary Society, Delta Theta Tau, Marion General Auxiliary, Angel Tree, and Cambridge Square Band. Julia also volunteered for funeral dinners at the church and Angel Tree. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and going to their many activities. She especially enjoyed spending time at Winona Lake, going on golf cart rides, looking for deer, and sitting outside on the deck. She enjoyed being with her friends from Cambridge Square, working on puzzles, and playing games. She was an avid Pacers fan and even attended a few games.
