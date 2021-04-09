Julia E. Richards, 81, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at her Fowlerton residence.
Julia was born in Warren, Indiana on March 24, 1940, daughter of the late Ester and Helen Elizabeth(Dailey) Miller. She attended Fairmount Schools and married Donn Richards II on Aug. 9, 1958. Julia was a homemaker and had worked at Midwest Packing and Foster Forbes. She loved raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Julia also enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo.
