Julia Anne Elliott, 94, of Wabash, passed away on December 20, 2020 at Colonial Oaks Retirement Home.
Julia married Bill Gene Elliott on May 11, 1946; he passed away on July 21, 1980. She retired from Wabash Magnetics after working there for over 39 years. Julia was a member of the Wabash Christ United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.