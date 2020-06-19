Judy L. Parks, 73, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her Jonesboro residence surrounded by her family.
Judy was born in Shoal, KY on April 5, 1947, one of eleven children, born to the late Scott and Maggie (Bailey) Hacker.
She graduated from Salem High School in Salem, Indiana in 1965. Judy and James L. Parks were married on May 29, 1982.
Judy retired from RCA in 2004 after working for 37 years. A faithful and dedicated employee, Judy loved her job and co-workers. She worked in the White Room when she retired had worked in several departments and enjoyed each one.
She loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren Jaxon and Maggie, shopping with her daughter, scratch off lottery tickets, and watching the Young and the Restless, and keeping in touch with her friends. Judy was a wonderful cook and terrific wife, mother, and grandmother.
Judy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jim; daughter, Ashley (David Hodge) Parks, Gas City; grandchildren, Jaxon and Maggie Hodge; sisters, Bea Campbell, Buckhorn, KY, Ruth Hacker, Salem, IN, Nannie (Larry) Minter, Ligonier, IN Linda (Myron) Compton, Pekin, IN; brother, Jack Hacker, Hyden, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by parents, beloved son, Jamie Priest; sisters, June Begley, Anna Mae Ritter; brothers, Paul Hacker, Pearl Hacker, and Scott Hacker Jr; Father and mother-in-law, Louis and Eunice Parks; and sister-in-law, Connie Chaplin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM with funeral service at 1 PM. Burial will be at Park Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hope House in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com.
