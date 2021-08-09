Judy E. Buroker, 73, Lewis Center, OH, and formerly of Sweetser, IN, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at The Inn at Bear Trail in Lewis Center. She was born in Kokomo, IN, on Saturday, September 20, 1947, to Archie and Betty (Shelly) Woods. On September 2, 1967, she married Paul A. Buroker, and he survives.
Judy graduated from Kokomo High School and worked in Oak Hill Administration. She enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, traveling, and, most of all, spending time with her family. Judy also taught children's ministries and held a women's Bible study.
