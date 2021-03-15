Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. ESE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
