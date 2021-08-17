Judy A. Pace, 76, of Marion, passed away at 6:22 am on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in her home. She was born in Marion on December 15, 1944, to Everett and Thelma (Way) Cummings. On March 16, 1963, she married Robert Pace, and he preceded her in death on July 21, 2017, after 54 years of marriage.
Judy graduated from Marion High School in 1962. She received her Associate's Degree from Ivy Tech and attended Indiana Wesleyan University. Judy worked as a retail cashier at several places including Lance's Supermarket and Hill's Department Store. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Marion since 1965.
