Judith V. Bryant, 86, of Marion, passed away at 9:00 pm on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor. She was born in Grant County on April 2, 1935, to Ernest and Fern (Lotz) Moore. On June 2, 1957, she married Richard L. Bryant, and he preceded her in death on October 15, 2010.
Judith had worked at Hook's Drug and RCA. She enjoyed traveling, baking, watching TV, and playing cards. Judith had played in the Three Sisters Euchre Club, as well as other clubs. She took pride in keeping a neat home and raising her family.
