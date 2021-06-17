Judith Marie Lane, "Judy", as everyone knew her, was a good-hearted woman who would do what she could for others. She was born and raised in Van Buren. She had various jobs through the years, and then was a homemaker. She moved to Gas City with her husband and children in 1979 where she remained until entering the nursing home full-time last year.
She never met a stranger and was always kind to others. She enjoyed serving at New Hope Baptist Church where she was a member for 41 years. She loved to cook and bake and share with friends and family. She was most famous for her apple dumplings. Judy was a social butterfly who always made friends and freely loved people.
