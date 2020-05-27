Judith Lyn Wheeler, 70, of Berne, IN, passed away at 8:19 PM on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home in Berne.
She was born on Wednesday, May 17, 1950, in Adams County, IN. Judith was a 1968 graduate of New Haven high school.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at Lehman Park on Park Ave. in Berne at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Preferred memorials may be sent to the Family-c/o Glancy Funeral Homes.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
