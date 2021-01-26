Judith Lovelady, 75, of Marion passed away Tuesday January 19, 2021. She was born March 9, 1945, in East Liverpool, Ohio to Alfred and Edith (Cornell) Dailey.
She is survived by her husband Clyde Lovelady of 54 years, a son Gregory and his mate Mike Tucker of Kokomo, IN. , a daughter Amanda Stone and her mate Kendall Darby of Palm Coast FL., four Grandkids, Asyia, Thomas, DIDI Stone and Prince Darby, also a great granddaughter Sienna Simmons.
