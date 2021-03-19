Judith "Judy" Maynard, 82, of Marion, died at 7:25 pm on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Cynthiana, Kentucky, on Wednesday, July 6, 1938, to Homer and Melvie Franklin.
Judy had a strong work ethic. She retired from Ball Foster after working over 35 years as a Selector/Inspector. Judy enjoyed spending time at home with her family. She was a born-again Christian and believed in miracles and the power of prayer. She asks that you rejoice with us in her transition into the arms of Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.