Judith “Judy” Lynn Alexander, 80, died May 26, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Van Buren.
She was born in Marion on March 13, 1940 to George W. Smith and Madonna M. (Robinson) Smith.
Judy graduated from Marion High School in 1958.
She married Phillip F. Alexander on September 7, 1987 in Hartford City.
A private graveside service will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Marion, IN.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Senior Citizen Center, 101 S. Mill St., Hartford City, IN 47348
