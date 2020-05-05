Judith “Judy” Elaine Hamilton, 69, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Albany Nursing Home.
She was born in Hartford City on April 10, 1951 to Francis A. Williams and Eva Naomi (Barton) Williams.
She is also preceded in death by her twin brother, Jerry W. Williams and sister, Pauline Elliott.
For the safety of our community due to Covid-19 virus, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Burial will be at Hartford City Cemetery.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
