Judith “Judy” Charlene Elliott, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Calvary Christian Lighthouse Church, 2101 N. Walnut St., Hartford City. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the church.
