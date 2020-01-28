Following a brief illness, Judith “Judy” Ann Heaton, age 83, of Marion, IN, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on January 24, 2020, at 10:30 am while a patient at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.
Judy was born on March 11, 1936, to John William and Margarite (Button) Heaton, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Mary Heaton, whom she shared a home with her entire life. Other family members include her cousins, Mickey Bradford, MI; Marisa Gross, MI; Ray Coats, MI; and Monty Boxell, MI.
We are comforted with the knowledge that Judy, with her parents and godson, John Warren Bowman (deceased), are watching over her godchildren, Norma Jean Bowman, Murfreesboro, TN; Keela (Bowman) Fields, Marion, IN; Leslie (Bowman) Yanez, Murfreesboro, TN; and Heather (Bowman) Rapp, Lake in the Hills, IL. Judy’s faith was a guiding principle throughout her life and we know she will continue to love, protect, and guide her godchildren and family even in death.
Judy graduated from Van Buren High School in 1954 and worked two jobs to put herself through college. She retired from Anaconda Wire and Cable and then continued to work at St. Paul’s Catholic Church following retirement. Judy loved spending time with family and friends, reading recipe books, and cooking. She continually, along with her sister, Mary, maintained a beautiful yard and flower garden.
In addition to supporting family, friends and godchildren, Judy volunteered for more than 20 years with Cancer Services of Grant County and became a close friend of Jennifer Lane-Riefler.
Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1031 W. Kem Rd., Marion, IN.
Immediately following visitation, Father Christopher Roberts will celebrate Mass beginning at 11:30 a.m.. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
Judy continually looked for opportunities to give back to her community. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Cancer Services of Grant County either online at www.grantcounty cancer.org or by mailing contributions to Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.