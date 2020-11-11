Judith "Judy" Ann Blake, 79, of Gas City, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, in Gas City. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, October 8, 1941, to Jesse and Barbara (Connelly) Atkinson.
Judy graduated from Jefferson Township High School (Upland) in 1959 and Ball State Teachers College in 1963 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Business Education. She received a Master's of Arts in Education degree from Ball State University in 1967. She taught business education at Oak Hill High School for 31 years retiring in 1997. From 1998 to 2010 she worked at Ball State in the Office of Admissions as Campus Visit Coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.