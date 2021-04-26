Judith Bishir, 78, of Peru, passed away at 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Feb. 8, 1943, to the late James H. and Virginia D. (Scott) O'brien. Judith married Myron E. Bishir, Sr. on Dec. 14, 1959; he passed away on Jan. 21, 2014.
Judith worked as a CNA and QMA and retired from Vernon Manor after 20 years of service.
