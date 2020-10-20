Judith Anne Norris, 78, Marion, passed away at 5:10 am on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion. She was born in Marion on Friday, November 28, 1941, and was married to Clarence R. Norris.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
