Judith Ann Cook, 82, Gas City, passed away at 9:51 am on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. She was born in Gas City on Monday, July 18, 1938, to Harry and Madeline (Mills) Lowe.
Judith was a homemaker throughout her life. She loved listening to the music of Elvis Presley. She also enjoyed collecting elephants and working in her garden. Judith especially loved her grandchildren and spending time with family.
She is survived by her son, Joseph D. (Christie) Lowe of Gas City; daughter, Joanna Lynn (Ernest) Moore of Marion; two brothers, Walter (Carmen) Lowe of TX and Steve (Linda) Lowe; two sisters, Patricia Verling of Alexandria and Sandra Leticia (Rudy) Yanis of Gas City; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jerry (Rhonda) Clauson; and brother, Ronald (Norma) Lowe.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Judith's life will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
