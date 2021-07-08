Juanita Welch, 81, went home to be with her Savior on July 5,2021 from her home in rural Marion. She was born in Burkesville, KY on July 26,1939 to the late Raymond and Aileen Capps Abston. She accepted Jesus as her person savior on Oct. 26,1963. She was a dedicated Sunday school teacher for Hillside Wesleyan Church and sang in the choir.
Her greatest accomplishment was her family. She was a 1957 graduate of Van Buren High School and married her high school sweetheart I. Don Welch, they started their relationship in their freshman year and enjoyed 64 years together. They were married on July 14,1957 in Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.