Juanita Thompson, 90, of Swayzee, passed away at 6:15 pm on Friday, April 3, 2020, in her home. She was born in Shirley, Arkansas, on October 24, 1929, to Elbert and Laura (Clark) Gentry. On November 4, 1948, she married Jessie L. Thompson, and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2004.
Juanita attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a member of the General Motors Sympathy Club. She was a homemaker throughout her life and a devoted daughter, wife, and mother. She was a good cook and always made sure that family and friends never left her home hungry. Her iced tea jug was always full and ready for visitors.
Survivors include her son, Gary (Jamie) Thompson of Jonesboro; 4 daughters, Millie S. Thompson of Swayzee, Pamela R. (Martin) Lewis of Marion, Sharon K. (Bill) Montgomery of Wabash, and Sandy Thompson of Marion; 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandsons; and her brother, Delbert “Monk” Gentry of Marion.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Juanita was preceded in death by her infant son, Gregory A. Thompson; a great-granddaughter; brother, Elbert “Toots” Gentry; and two sisters, Bonita Skinner and Susie Klein.
The family will have a private graveside service and burial at Thrailkill Cemetery in Swayzee.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
In lieu of flowers, Juanita’s family would like memorial contributions made to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
