Juanita F. (Shawver) Bennett, 89, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Hartford City.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Hartford City Cemetery, Hartford City, Blackford County, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Blackford County Community Foundation-Hartford City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348.
