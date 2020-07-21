Juanita Burnes, 88, of Huntington, IN, formerly of Lomita, CA, passed away at 9:00 PM on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born on Thursday, September 03, 1931, in the mountains of Oklahoma.
A graveside service to celebrate Juanita’s life will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with Chaplain Gerald Moreland officiating.
Preferred memorials: Dementia/Memory Care PO Box 366, Warren, IN 46792
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
