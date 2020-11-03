Juan Miguel Salazar Reyes, 54, Marion, passed away at 12:15 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Mexico on Wednesday, October 19, 1966, to Jose and Guadalupe Perez. He married Dawn (McMillan), who survives.
Juan worked as a laborer with Clounies and loved working on cars, hanging out with his friends, and being with family.
