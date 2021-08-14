Joyce L. Huffman, 87, Fairmount, passed away at 12:20 pm on Sunday, August 8, 2021, University Nursing Center in Upland. She was born in Marion on Tuesday, October 17, 1933, to William and Mary (Cain) Haley.
On March 28, 1956, Joyce married William Huffman, whom she faithfully served for 65 years, along with her children and their families. She was a life member of M.V.O.C.T. Club. Joyce was an avid bowler and enjoyed going to tournaments. She especially loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed German Shepherds and traveling.
