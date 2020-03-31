Joyce E. Ball, 68, of Montpelier, IN, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Colonial Oaks Health Care Center in Marion, IN. She was born on Sunday, July 15, 1951, in Winchester, IN.
Per Joyce’s wishes there will be no calling or services.
Joyce loved children and would want to make sure every child was taken care of. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Montpelier Elementary School Lunch Program 107 E. Monroe St. Montpelier, IN. 47359
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
