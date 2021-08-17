Joyce Ann Speelman, 89, Swayzee, went to live in her eternal home at 3:03 pm on Monday, August 16, 2021. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, March 20, 1932, to Ralph Dale and Mildred L. (Pence) Haynes. She was married to Richard Speelman, who preceded her in death.
Joyce graduated from Swayzee High School and received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Ball State University. She was a Special Education Teacher with Oak Hill, Marion, and Wabash Community Schools. Joyce attended Lagro Presbyterian and was a member of Herbst United Methodist Church, Lagro Century Club, 3-Arts Club, Swayzee 20th Century Farm Club, and Wabash AARP.
