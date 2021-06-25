Joyce Ann Kierstead, 64, Jonesboro, passed away in her home at 9:08 am on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. She was born in Wilmore, Kentucky, on Monday, April 1, 1957, to Herschel and Betty (Williams) Murray.
Joyce graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1975. She was a dedicated Christian, enjoyed reading, journaling, and walking along the Cardinal Greenway. She loved her cat, Goldie and was an avid Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Colts fan. She never knew a stranger and was always meeting new friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.