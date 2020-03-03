Joyce A. Hacker, 74, of rural Markle, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 29, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Joyce was born in Wabash on Nov. 4, 1945, to James and Rhea (Hileman) Kirby. She married John W. Hacker in Rich Valley on Apr. 25, 1965; he survives.
A 1963 graduate of Southwood High School, Joyce was a homemaker, raising her three sons. For many years, she worked at Ames Variety Store (later called Pamida) in Bluffton, until its closing in 2000.
From 1979 until 1989, she was the 4-H leader of the Rockcreek Happy Hearts. She served as past president of the Wells County 4-H Leaders Organizations, even representing Wells County 4-H in Washington D.C. for one year. She was long time member and past president for several years of the Betters Homes Extension Homemaker Club.
Joyce enjoying crocheting, having made many afghans for all of her family. She also enjoyed knitting, cross-stitching, sewing and reading. She, along with her family, enjoyed being outdoors, especially camping and snowmobiling.
In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by three sons, John Hacker Jr. of Fort Wayne, Jeff (Cari) Hacker of Ossian, and Jamie Hacker of Ossian; seven grandchildren, Gabriel and Rachel Hacker, Todd, Charlie, and Lily Hacker, and Danielle and Markus Hacker; a great-granddaughter, Marlee Coleman; two brothers, Richard “Dick” (Pat) Kirby of Wabash, and Myrl (Cathy) Suddarth; three sisters, Deloris Suddarth, Beverly Suddarth, and Julie (Phil) Good; and a sister-in-law, Diane Kirby of Wabash.
Aside from her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by a brother, James “Jimmy” Kirby Jr.
Visitation will be Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Friday, Mar. 6th, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Mossburg Cemetery in Wells County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wells County 4-H Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.goodwin caleharnish.com.
