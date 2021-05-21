Joy "Jo" Clevenger, 89, passed away on May 20, 2021 at her home in Matthews, Indiana.
Joy was born on Feb. 24, 1932 in Matthews to the late Raymond and Alice (Hazelbaker) Wright. She was a 1950 graduate of Jefferson Township High School. Joy married Charles Clevenger on Aug. 11, 1956. Joy worked in the Dining Commons at Taylor University before her retirement. She was a member of the American Legion Aux. in Fairmount and enjoyed bingo, scratch off tickets, puzzles, and her flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.