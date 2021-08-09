Jovan Martez Weaver, 28, Marion passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. He was born in Marion, Indiana on Dec. 23, 1992 to Yolanda Weaver-Neal and Travis Carson.
Jovan was a compassionate, humorous person who could light up a room with his smile and laughter. He enjoyed listening to music and stayed into his fashion, as he would say "Fresh to Death." Most of all he loved spending time with is children. Jovan married his high school sweetheart, Michaela Shanks on Oct. 5, 2018.
