Joshua "Josh" Lee White, 33, of Marion, passed away at 12:38 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home in Marion. He was born in Marion on August 3, 1986, to Rodney and Phillis (Miller) White. On April 16, 2016, he married Amber Dell, and she survives.
Josh was a 2005 graduate of Oak Hill High School. He worked as a machinist for six years with Indiana Mills and Manufacturing, Inc., of Westfield and previously worked at Structural Steel in Marion. Josh was a board member of Greentown Youth Baseball. He enjoyed being outside, playing video games with his brother and his friends, and watching the Cubs play baseball. He loved spending time with his children and family. More than anything, Josh loved watching his sons play baseball and soccer, as well as watching his daughter in gymnastics and cheer. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted, funny, and soft-spoken man. He will be missed dearly.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his mother, Phillis R. White of Marion; sons, Andrew Lee White (and his mother, Mary King) and Kaidan Dell; daughter, Kennedy White; brother, Matthew Phillip (Kaitlyn) White of Sweetser; grandmother, Texas Arlene Harreld; grandfather, Larry Miller of Gas City; nieces, Everly White and Tinzleigh Dell; nephew, Brody White; father-in-law, Brian (Kathy) Dell of Tipton; mother-in-law, LeeAnn (Jason) Salmons of Greentown; brothers-in-law, Jeremy (Danielle) Dell, Jamey Dell, and Jordan Mulkey; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Lee White; grandmother, Mary Maveline Miller; and grandfather, Ronald Harreld.
The family will celebrate Josh's life with a time of visitation from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Cremation will take place with burial at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Josh's family for the care of his children.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
