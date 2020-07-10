Joshua B. Johnson, 39, Huntington, passed away at 1:43 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, March 9, 1981, to Orville Johnson and to Margaret (Eccles) Chance.
Joshua worked in the factory throughout his life. He loved art and music, and he liked to play pool and fish.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Margaret (Allen) Chance of Markle; son, Shane Johnson; brothers, Steve (Julia) Clem of Huntington and Travis Clem of Portland; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; girlfriend, Cheryl of Huntington; and step-sister, Ashley Chance of FL.
He was preceded in death by his father, Orville Johnson, and brother, Shane Clem.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Joshua’s life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.