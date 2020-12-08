Josephine "Josie" Hall, 81, Marion, passed away at 10:58 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Wabash, Indiana, on Sunday, June 25, 1939, to Frank and Helen (Esarey) Whipple.
Josie attended Alexandria Monroe High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and AMVETS and was a previous member of Eagles and the Moose. Josie loved being with her family. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, and she loved all of her nieces and nephews. She had a huge heart and was always joyful and loving. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and reading, and she especially found comfort in reading the Bible. She was a special woman and will be missed by many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.