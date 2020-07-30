Josephine Butterfield, 76, of Montpelier, IN, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. She was born on Saturday, July 01, 1944, in Grant County, IN. She was a former resident of Berne and attended the First Nazarene Church of Berne.
Preferred memorials: Community & Family Services Inc. Food Pantry 1015 W Washington Hartford City, IN. 47348
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
