Joseph William Stanley, 66, of rural Warren, IN, passed away unexpectedly early on Monday morning, July 6, 2020 in rural Warren, IN. He was born on Friday, March 12, 1954, in Huntington Co., IN.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St. Warren on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Preferred memorials: Huntington County Human Society, 390 Thurman Poe Way, Huntington, IN 46750
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
