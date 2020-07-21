Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.