Joseph W. Longo, 68, passed away at 7:46 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Greenville, South Carolina on July 14, 1952 to Joseph Longo and Marion L. (Childers) Longo. His parents preceded him in death.
He married Marie L. (Bell) on September 31, 1988 in Florida. She passed away on August 23, 2008
Joseph will be cremated and there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High Street, Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.