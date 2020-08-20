Joseph Victor "Peachy" Castillo, 79, of Marion, passed away on Monday August 17, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He had fought a long on-going respiratory illness after beating his battle with cancer.
Joseph described by family as a man with an ever-loving big heart. A devoted Catholic his entire life, he was born on January 12, 1941 to Joseph V. and Carmen D. Castillo in Marion, IN “Bucktown”. Joseph attended Bennett High School and graduated as the first attending class in 1959. In 1998 he retired from Cambridge Inc a division of GM as the lead Chemical engineer over the Corvette fiberglass division. Joseph was a devoted father and an avid craftsman who always took pride in his work. He was a problem solver who took on difficult projects but displayed a wonderful knack for solving them. Joseph married his wife of 36 wonderful years, Sharon Castillo in 1984. Joseph truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family, watching History channel and Sy-Fi, and teaching his craftmanship to his sons and his grandsons which he adored. Not only did Joseph love his family but he loved his three dogs that laid around him. Joseph had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and loved to be a jokester to make others feel comfortable.
He was a member of St. Paul Catholic church. In which he completed the playground project for the school kids as well as the beautiful mural of The Lady of Guadalupe that is displayed on the west side of the school. Joseph was the Co– founder of FAITH (volunteer work for the disabled), he was involved in the Literacy Program for Grant county, a member of The Knights of Columbus where he became Sir Joseph, and an Honorable Kentucky Kernel. He was a past member of the Elks, and the Marion Aero Club. Joseph did lots of volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity from 1999-2016. He also was a lead volunteer heading up the DASH organization to build 100 homes in 100 days after Hurricane Catrina went through Pascagoula, Mississippi.
In addition to his parents Joseph & Carmen Castillo, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Jerry Riddle in 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Castillo, and his 4 remaining siblings Edward Castillo, (OH), Juanita Campbell, (FL), John Castillo, (IN), Patricia Biddle, (IN), and his six children, Pamela (Randy) Schlemmer, Huntington, IN, Tracy Mitchell, Knoxville TN, Edward Wheatley Jr. (Miranda) Marion, IN, Joey Enyeart (TX) and Matthew Castillo (Tiffany, whom people often thought was his own when seen together) Marion, IN, as well as seven grandchildren, Calvin J. Mitchell, Keith A. Mitchell, Alyssa Dudley,(Dakota), Jarek L. Castillo, Landyn M. Castillo, Schylar Wheatley, Aydon Wheatley, and his beloved great-granddaughter, Layla Dudley along with many nieces and nephews.
Joseph will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Not a day will go by that he will not be remembered by all whom had the pleasure of knowing him. His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his loving wife, children and grandchildren.
Joseph requested to be cremated, so services were rendered by Legacy Mortuary Funeral Home. His Catholic Mass service will be Monday August 24, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. with a celebration of life to follow in McCarthy Hall. Flowers, and condolences may be offered at 1031 W. Kem Rd, Marion, IN 46952.
