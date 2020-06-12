Joseph Randall Williams, 55, Marion, passed away at 1:08 pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born in Wabash, Indiana, on Wednesday, July 1, 1964, to Herman D. Williams and Sharon (Guerin) Shearer.
Joseph was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard and served his country from 1983-1989. He enjoyed watching sporting events with his father. He had a strong love for his Lord and enjoyed witnessing to people wherever he was.
Survivors include his mother, Sharon Shearer, and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Williams.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Joseph's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
